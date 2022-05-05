Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) vs. InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Financial Comparison

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Futu and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 39.50% 15.41% 2.50% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -56.23% -0.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Futu and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 2 3 1 0 1.83 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu currently has a consensus target price of $92.30, suggesting a potential upside of 167.52%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Futu and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $912.27 million 5.69 $360.30 million $2.40 14.38 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

Futu beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in technology enabled companies. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

