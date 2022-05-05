Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,153.75 ($51.89).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.72) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($65.27) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Future stock opened at GBX 2,182.94 ($27.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,466.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,027.97. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 2,110 ($26.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,968 ($49.57).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

