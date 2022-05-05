FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.
Shares of BAC opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.
About Bank of America (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.