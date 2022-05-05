FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

