FY2022 Earnings Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Issued By Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $26.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2023 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GWW. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $505.05 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,486 shares of company stock worth $7,116,439 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.