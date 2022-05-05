FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bionomics Limited Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bionomics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.25) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.30). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Bionomics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

BNOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bionomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of BNOX stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 2.89% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

