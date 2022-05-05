FY2022 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Increased by Analyst

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $8,606,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.