FY2023 Earnings Forecast for SJM Holdings Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SJM in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SJM’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:SJMHF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. SJM has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

