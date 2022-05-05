FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.
EL opened at $257.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $227.49 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.
In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
