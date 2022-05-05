FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.45.

EL opened at $257.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $227.49 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.