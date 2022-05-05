FY2023 EPS Estimates for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Lifted by Leede Jones Gab

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

TSE ATE opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a current ratio of 17.91. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$4.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.34.

Antibe Therapeutics ( TSE:ATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.