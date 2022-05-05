FY2023 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Lowered by Analyst

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $407.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

