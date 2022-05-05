FY2023 EPS Estimates for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut by Analyst

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HUTCHMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HCM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

HCM stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

