FY2023 EPS Estimates for J&J Snack Foods Corp. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65.

JJSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $130.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.56. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $124.74 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

