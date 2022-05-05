FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Cut by Analyst

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pason Systems in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.95 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.10.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.48. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$7.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.