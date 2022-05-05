FY2024 EPS Estimates for AIA Group Limited Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AIA Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AIA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
AIA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.
