FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

BIIB stock opened at $210.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.44. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 78.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Biogen by 25.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,711,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in Biogen by 18.2% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

