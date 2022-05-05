FY2024 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.56.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

