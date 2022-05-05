FY2025 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma plc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Verona Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,606,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.