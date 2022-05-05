G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will report $601.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $601.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.40 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $519.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

