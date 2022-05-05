Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.