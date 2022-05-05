Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.68) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.