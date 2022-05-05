GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

GAMCO Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 197.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GBL opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.52.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 84.90% and a net margin of 24.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

