Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) to announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.39. Garmin has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

