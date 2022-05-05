Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Shares

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of IT stock opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.97. Gartner has a one year low of $220.75 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

