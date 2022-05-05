Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Shares

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of IT stock opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.97. Gartner has a one year low of $220.75 and a one year high of $368.99.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.