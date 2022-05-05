GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) will announce $81.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.43 million and the lowest is $78.88 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $70.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $341.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.34 million to $361.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $314.22 million, with estimates ranging from $306.26 million to $322.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.56 on Thursday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

