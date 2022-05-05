Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.58. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

