Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Genie Energy stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.
Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.
