Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Genie Energy stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

