Genius Sports (GENI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Genius Sports has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $818.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.70. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Several research firms have commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 52,922.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 344,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

