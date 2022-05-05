Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

