Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
