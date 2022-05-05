Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

THRM opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 25.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Gentherm by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.