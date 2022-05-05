Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTY. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 164,249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 340,352 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

