Gibson Energy Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GEI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.27.

Shares of GEI opened at C$26.03 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.43 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

