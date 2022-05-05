Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

GEI stock opened at C$26.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 26.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.01. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.18048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

