Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.27.

TSE:GEI opened at C$26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.43 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.18048 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

