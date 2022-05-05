GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIGM stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

