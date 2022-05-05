Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.83 Million

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Rating) to post $225.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.00 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $190.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $893.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $816.80 million to $927.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 248,328 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.29 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.