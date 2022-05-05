Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) to post $225.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.00 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $190.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $893.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $816.80 million to $927.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 248,328 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.29 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

