GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3496 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

GlaxoSmithKline has a payout ratio of 72.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.16 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,707,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,402,000 after buying an additional 312,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after buying an additional 125,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 286.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

