Global Industrial to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Global Industrial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 50.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 1,189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 107,259 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

