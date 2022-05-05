Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

ALTY opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.95% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.