Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:EFAS opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 163,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.86% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.