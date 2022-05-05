Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

