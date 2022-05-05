goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$208.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSY shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC started coverage on goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

GSY stock opened at C$118.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$158.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$112.34 and a 1-year high of C$218.35.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that goeasy will post 14.5800016 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

