Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) to report $92.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.13 million and the highest is $108.33 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $118.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $372.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.55 million to $511.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $320.47 million, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $366.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $7,134,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Golar LNG by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 433,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

