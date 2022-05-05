Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

