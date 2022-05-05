GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will post $216.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $214.47 million. GoPro reported sales of $203.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,804 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GoPro by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GoPro by 2,254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 733,867 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in GoPro by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. GoPro has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

