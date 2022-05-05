Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

NYSE:GHM opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.77. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graham will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

