Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

