Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

GTE opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $613.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $146.29 million for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

