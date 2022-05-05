Great Panther Mining (GPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

TSE:GPR opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$125.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

