Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.67. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

