Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.